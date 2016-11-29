Ex-MLA Shokeen held

In the dock: Former Independent MLA from Mundka Rambir Shokeen is also a proclaimed offender. File Photo | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Congress leader and former Independent MLA from Mundka Rambir Shokern, who was a proclaimed offender in many cases and faces charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

In police custody

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kumar Kushwah said Mr. Shokeen was arrested in outer Delhi on Sunday night based on a tip-off.

On Monday, Mr. Shokeen was produced before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass, which remanded him in three-day police custody.

The former MLA was charge-sheeted under MCOCA in 2015 for his alleged involvement in a crime syndicate headed by his nephew Neeraj Bawana. The police have also charge-sheeted Neeraj, his elder brother Pankaj Sehrawat and other members of the syndicate — Sunil Rathi, Amit Malik alias Bhura, Naveen Dabas, Rahul Dabas, Naveen Hooda, Deepak Dabas and Gurpreet Singh — in the case.