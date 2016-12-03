Ex-Army officer gets bail in sex racket case

more-in

: A court here on Friday granted bail to retired Army officer Ajay Ahlawat in a sex racket case.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain granted bail to Mr. Ahlawat on a personal bond of Rs.1 lakh with one surety of a like amount.

The judge asked the accused not to create any impediments during the investigation and trial of the case or to influence the complainant.

Bail plea opposed

Opposing the accused’s bail plea, the prosecution submitted that the applicant was the kingpin because he had supplied the victim. Initially, he was also absconding, and a non-bailable warrant was issued as well as proceedings for declaring him a proclaimed offender were initiated against him.

Pradeep Rana, the counsel for the accused, submitted that when the anticipatory bail applications of his client were dismissed first by the lower court and then by the High Court, he had surrendered before a Metropolitan Magistrate. Mr. Rana further submitted that the main accused, P.N. Sanyal, had already been granted bail and nothing new had surfaced against his client. Further, the victim appeared before the court and did not oppose the bail application of Mr. Sanyal.

The racket had come to light when the Income Tax Department had raided Mr. Sanyal’s houses in Safdarjung Enclave and Vasant Kunj in June. The complainant, a 23-year-old Russian woman, was rescued from Mr. Sanyal’s Safdarjung Enclave home at the time.

‘Victim confined’

The police claimed that text messages and WhatsApp conversations on the woman’s mobile phone indicated that she had been confined. Her travel documents, including her passport, were allegedly taken away by the accused.