Event to promote rail museum

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) organised an event - Navotsav Saanjh – on Saturday for promoting Delhi's National Rail Museum as a cultural and heritage destination. The who’s who of the travel, hotel and media fraternity, apart from a few foreign ambassadors were invited to the event.

Tourist destination

“The event is part of the Railway Ministry’s plan to develop the Rail Museum as a prominent evening tourist destination in the national capital,” an IRCTC spokesperson said. “Plans are also afoot to develop some other facilities at the museum, including Light & Sound Show and vintage hotels on ‘Palace on Wheel’ coaches,” he said.

Rare exhibits

Opened as Rail Transport Museum in 1977, it was rechristened as National Rail Museum in 1995. Some of the oldest locomotives, personal carriages of erstwhile royal families, signalling tools and equipment are exhibited. Spread over 11 acres, the museum is divided into sections including an Indoor Gallery, Outdoor Exhibits, a toy train ride and garden. The Patiala State Mono Rail and the John Morris Fire Engine here are among the rarest operational exhibits in the world.