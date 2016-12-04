Elderly man stuck in lift for 30 minutes

more-in

: The Noida police have registered an FIR against Amrapali Group and KONE Elevator Private Limited after a 78-year-old man was allegedly trapped in a lift of a housing society here.

The complainant, J.N. Batra, lives on the 18th floor of Amrapali Sapphire Society in Sector 45. On Tuesday, he allegedly remained stuck inside one of the lifts in the society for 30 minutes.

He said the lift’s emergency system did not work, even as he kept pleading for help. He was later rescued by the residents of the society.

Recalling his nightmarish experience, Mr. Batra, who is a heart patient, said: “The alarm did not work. When I called the emergency numbers, no one picked up.”

The police said the FIR had been lodged against the managing directors of KONE Elevator India Pvt. Ltd. and Amrapali Group. Some other officials of Amrapali have also been named in the FIR.

“The officials have been booked under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. So far, nobody has been questioned or arrested,” said Sector 39 police station in-charge Gorakhnath Yadav.

‘Faulty lifts’

According to the residents, the elevators in the society often break down. When The Hindu contacted KONE India, its official said there were gaps in maintenance as Amrapali Group was not paying them.

“We were not able to support the maintenance services as Amrapali Group did not pay us,” said Sreelakshmi Menon, director (marketing & communications), KONE India.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)