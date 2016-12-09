Education should teach compassion: Dalai Lama

more-in

“Humans are special as we have a brain, a sophisticated language and a script, but to fully utilise the potential of the brain one needs education. But I feel the modern education system is inadequate,” said Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the 5th convocation of Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) here.

Happy individuals

He said in order to create happy individuals, families, society and humanity, we need to have a healthy mind, and that a healthy mind cannot be created by the modern education system.

Teach ‘warm-heartedness’

He suggested that the education system should include education about “warm-heartedness” so that humans can become more compassionate. He said with use of science and common sense, we will be able to teach “warm-heartedness”.

He also felt education brings about equality and it is because of education that there are so many women who have become world leaders and are achieving success in all fields.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung, who is the Chancellor of the university, felt the university has done really well in the eight years of its existence.

“I do not think there is any other university, particularly a State university, that has shown such measurable steps of progress in academic achievement and the struggle to maintain and develop first-class infrastructure,” Mr. Jung said.

During the convocation, 549 students received degrees. At present, the university runs seven undergraduate,17 post-graduate, two post-graduate diplomas, five MPhil and nine PhD programmes through its nine schools of studies across two campuses.