Economy sent back to barter system in Haryana: report

The District Food and Supplies Controllers (DFSCs) in Haryana said the demonetisation drive has “paralysed” life in the State and the economy has gone back to the “barter system”.

In its report to the State government on the impact of demonetisation on the grain and vegetable markets, and farmers and daily-wagers in Haryana, the DFSCs revealed that there is a problem of cash flow.

“The Rohtak DFSC has said that commission agents are not able to give cash to the farmers. Due to sowing season, the farmers are facing problems. Transportation of goods is also affected due to shortage of cash. Farmers are also facing problem of cash withdrawal from banks,” a Haryana government source told The Hindu.

‘Life paralysed’

The Gurugram DFSC said life in the district was “paralysed” and because there was not enough cash, the economy had gone back to the “barter system”.

The Sonipat DFSC said prices of vegetables had gone down and the common man was spending less after demonetisation.

He, however, maintained that there were no formal complaints from the farmers and daily-wagers.

The DFSC from Bhiwani said the Rs.2,000 note was of no consequence and held no value as change was not readily available.

The DFSCs submitted the report based on inputs from field officers from various blocks. The report was sought by the Chief Secretary of Haryana, the source said.

‘Extreme step’

A DFSC officer, on condition of anonymity, said the people were facing problems and that demonetisation appeared to be an “extreme” step. “The grain or vegetable markets do not have card machines and majority of buyers do not have cards,” the DFSC said.