EDMC failed in core duties: Opposition

more-in

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation failed to carry out its basic responsibilities, including paying salaries to employees on time and disbursing pensions, due to “financial mismanagement”, the Leader of the Opposition Varyam Kaur said on Thursday.

Ms. Kaur was addressing a special session of the Standing Committee to discuss the budget for 2017-2018, when she said that the budget presented by the Commissioner earlier this month “lacked vision”.

Last budget

The EDMC has been plagued by a financial crisis for years and has faced a deficit since it was formed in 2012. This being the last budget for the current term of the EDMC, Ms. Kaur said that the BJP-ruled Corporation had “failed to harvest its resources to the fullest”.

Speaking about the condition of sanitation services in east Delhi, she said that though budget allocation for the same had been increased, cleanliness had remained lacking. From parks to public toilets, Ms. Kaur said that the basic infrastructure maintained by the EDMC was not up to the mark, despite a lot of money being spent over the years.

Hitting out at the BJP over graft, she said the Engineering Department in particular was “engulfed in corruption”.