Drive on demonetisation

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday launched a two-day drive to spread awareness about the impact of demonetisation via a series of public meetings across the city.

Faulty implementation

The ‘Jan Sadan’ programme will see Congress leaders address 280 public meetings over two days in order to make people understand “the faulty implementation” of demonetisation. Kicking off the programme, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken told a crowd at Maujpur in Ghonda Assembly constituency that demonetisation had led to a dip in industrial output, sales and work for labourers.

‘Situation chaotic’

“The whole country is spending time queuing up outside ATMs and many people are on the verge of unemployment due to the faulty implementation of demonetisation,” he said, adding that the situation in Delhi had become “chaotic”.