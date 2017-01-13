Don’t engage with patients in social settings: IMA

more-in

“Doctors must not engage with patients in social circles,” is the latest ‘diktat’ of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to its over a lakh members across the country.

The one-page note issued by the Association states: “Doctors should not have their patients on their social media friends’ list.”

Explaining the reason behind the advisory, Dr. K.K. Aggarwal, national president, IMA, said: “The public perception is that doctors are brand ambassadors of health. Our profession and its success depends on this perception and requires us to maintain our dignity and integrity in front of our patients.”

Against ethics

“As a doctor or a healthcare professional, you should always ask yourself ‘koi dekh to nahi raha’ to remind yourself that you are not drinking in presence of your patient in a social setting. This is one of the moral codes of ethics that come with being a doctor and should be respected. This will ultimately be for the patient’s benefit in the long run.”

According to Dr. Aggarwal, doctor-pateint relationship is built on mutual trust and understanding. When patients see their healthcare provider indulging in “questionable” behaviour, it creates doubts in this relationship.

Noble profession

In the note, the Association has said that medicine is considered to be a noble profession. “The public perception is that doctors and other medical professionals practice what they preach, i.e. they do not smoke or drink. However, this ideal picture is far from reality.”

“However, this does not mean we do not deserve to indulge in social behaviour. It is advised that doctors who engage in social drinking must avoid such engagement with past, present and prospective patients,’’ added Dr. Aggarwal.