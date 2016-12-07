Doctor among two held for rape

more-in

: In a shocking incident, a doctor of a New Delhi Municipal Council-run hospital along with three others has been accused of gangraping a lab technician.

While the doctor and a technician have been arrested, efforts are being made to nab the others— all employees of the hospital.

‘Lured’

A senior police officer said the girl was gangraped by the accused in October and November on the pretext of providing her a job in the hospital.

At the time, she was undergoing training there.

She alleged that one Krishan Paland Surender (50), a darkroom assistant, first sexually assaulted her and then coerced her into a non-consensual relationship with Dr. Afzal Ali Khan (40) and Dharam Singh (40).

Surender is a resident of Sonipat.

‘Paid money’

It has also been alleged that the complainant was made to pay money in order to secure employment.

The girl also claimed that the accused had made objectionable video clips and often blackmailed her to make it viral on social media if she resisted his moves.

“The girl came to our hospital in March and left in September. The alleged incident happened afterwards, when she wasn't a part of our hospital. However, it is a very unfortunate incident,” said the director of the hospital.