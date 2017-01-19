Direct AAP govt to relocate slums: Railways to NGT

more-in

The Railways has urged the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to direct the Delhi government to utilise ₹11.25 crore given to it in 2003-2004 to rehabilitate slum clusters along the rail tracks here.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, appearing for the Railways, told a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar that it had given ₹11.25 crore to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for relocation of jhuggis, but the money had not been utilised till date.

Money lying unsed

“The amount of ₹11.25 crore given to the DUSIB should be utilised and they should expeditiously decide the relocation and rehabilitation of jhuggis (slums) near railway tracks,” the ASG said.

Next hearing on Jan 23

The Bench, however, said it would hear the matter later and posted it for hearing on January 23. In the previous hearing, the DUSIB had put the onus on the transport behemoth, telling the Bench that as per the 2015 Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation policy, it was the land owning agency (railways) that was responsible for rehabilitation of slums.

DUSIB ready to act

It had said that at present, it had a number of flats constructed at Baprola and the department was prepared to start the relocation process of jhuggi basti at Azadpur and Lawrence Road, which have 389 jhuggis.

The Delhi government body had also said it was willing to pay interest at the rate of 7 per cent per annum, which comes to over ₹9.51 crore.

Thus, the total amount comes to about ₹20.25 crore, against which 101 flats can be allotted at present.

Blame game

Under attack from the NGT for failure to keep the tracks clean, the Railways have sought to shift the blame on the Delhi government for not relocating slum clusters from its land by allotting them flats, despite directions from the green panel.

Alleging non-cooperation by the Delhi government and the DUSIB, the Railways had said the “only permanent” solution for maintaining sustained cleanliness on tracks was their rehabilitation. —PTI