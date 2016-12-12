Dilli Haat’s brush with street art

more-in

Street art became a worldwide trend when it started being used as a medium to raise awareness about issues ranging from world peace to global warming and social evils.

The less radical approach towards street art, which is now on the rise, is that art belongs to the public, and hence should be displayed at public spaces.

Public exhibition

Towards this end, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), in collaboration with the Austrian Cultural Forum of the Austrian Embassy in Delhi, inaugurated a public exhibition of the works of renowned Austrian artist Jeremias Altmann at the pergola of Dilli Haat, INA.

Altmann had first come to Delhi in April and most of his creations on display at the exhibition were completed then.

In his quest to bring art out of conventional galleries and into places where the public can enjoy it, he created a massive painting on a wall of the amphitheatre at Dilli Haat, where people usually watch cultural events, within three days.

This exhibition gave him an opportunity to communicate with the crowd at Dilli Haat daily, through the medium of his wall painting as well as his previous works on display at the central courtyard in the market here, where people usually sit to rest.

The crowd not only had the pleasure of viewing his work, but also watched him work on the wall painting.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Michael Heinz, the Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum; S. P. Singh, the managing director and chief executive officer of the DTTDC; and installation artist Naresh Kuparia, will end on Thursday.