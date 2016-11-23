Detained AAP workers line up at ATM inside police station

more-in

Aam Aadmi Party volunteers who were rounded up by the police during their protest against demonetisation on Tuesday made good use of their time in detention as they queued up to withdraw cash from an ATM located in the police station.

Apart from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, the police also took 48 AAP MLAs and 400-500 party volunteers to the Parliament Street police station.

While Mr. Sisodia, Mr. Mishra and the MLAs were taken to an official’s room, the volunteers stayed put in an open area within the police station.

There they raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonetising high-value notes, sang, and queued up outside an Axis Bank ATM.

Smaller line

Unlike other ATMs in the surrounding area, this particular cash vend is barely known as it is located deep inside the police station. “I am making good use of my time. At other places one has to queue up for a long time,” said Jagar Khan, party volunteer and a businessman from Mustafabad.

“People have been facing a lot of hardship due to the demonetisation decision. At other ATMs, people have to wait for a long time, but here it is taking only a few minutes,” said Naresh Rajasthani, a businessman and a party volunteer from Rohini Sector 22.

Jamal Ansari, another party volunteer from Kalkaji, said the ATM was only dispensing Rs.2,000 notes and the battle for him was to find change for such a high denomination note. — PTI