Despite ‘bitter-sweet’ time, AAP wishes Jung good luck

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government wished Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung the best for his future after he resigned on Thursday, despite being at loggerheads with him over various issues.

The AAP government and Mr. Jung have repeatedly clashed over the powers and jurisdictions of the Delhi government, with the Chief Minister even calling the L-G an “agent” of the BJP.

‘My best wishes...’

On Thursday, however, Mr. Kejriwal was comparatively restrained and tweeted: “Jung’s resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours”.

While also wishing Mr. Jung the best, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia acknowledged the thorny Jung-AAP relationship. Mr. Sisodia said that he spoke to Mr. Jung — after the news broke that he had resigned — to confirm whether it was true.

‘He had had enough’

“He said yes. He said that he was feeling tired. He said that he wanted to work in education. I gave him good wishes on behalf of the government. I asked him whether there was any specific reason and he said he had had enough,” said Mr. Sisodia.

The Deputy CM said that though Mr. Jung had prevented the government from carrying out certain works, he had worked with them in areas of power, education and water. “Despite all the bitter-sweet experiences, I can say that together we managed to do good for Delhi,” he said. AAP Minister Kapil Mishra wished Mr. Jung “good luck” and added that “...now Delhi’s acchhe din will come”.