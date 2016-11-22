Dentist fined Rs.2 lakh for negligence, threatening patient

more-in

: The South Delhi Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has ordered a dentist to pay a compensation of Rs.2 lakh to a woman for giving her faulty treatment and even threatening her when she pursued a case against him.

The victim, a freelance writer, had approached the doctor on April 18, 2010, at his clinic near Daya Memorial Hospital, with complaint of pain in her first molar.

She was advised root canal but finding the same not possible, she was told to go for crown bridging. She paid Rs.6,000 for a model of crown bridge.

Difference in opinion

After treatment, she started experiencing pain. At this, the doctor advised her full capping. Following further discomfort, he tried removing the crown but failed.

The complainant then went to AIIMS for a second opinion. She was told that the fixing of the crown was faulty and should be removed.

Dental council approached

When she confronted the doctor with the report from AIIMS, he got infuriated and demanded to know the name of the doctor she had met there so that he could complain against him.

Cops informed

The opinion of a doctor from Maulana Azad College was the same as that of AIIMS.

The freelancer then complained before the dental council. She was told to approach the Tamil Nadu State Dental Council, which had given the dentist a licence to practice.

Since the doctor had threatened her on phone, she filed a complaint at the Vasant Vihar police station.

Later, she appeared before the Tamil Nadu State Dental Council. Since the doctor failed to appear before the council, the case was proceeded ex parte.

An RTI application revealed that the Tamil Nadu State Dental Council had found that a faulty bridge was used in her case. In 2013, the complainant finally moved the consumer forum.

‘Deficiency in service’

The forum held that, “As per an inquiry report [of the Tamil Nadu Dental Council], it is clear that the metal ceramic crown was faulty. Therefore, we hold the Opposite Party [the doctor] guilty of deficiency in service and medical negligence.”

The doctor will now have to pay the compensation within a month, failing which he will have to pay interest on the amount at the rate of six per cent per annum.