Dense fog hits rail traffic

more-in

More than 100 trains set to arrive in Delhi on Saturday were delayed due to dense fog across the northern region. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), however, remained unaffected as there was only CAT-I or CAT-II level moderate fog there.

101 trains late

As many as 101 trains bound for the capital were running late while 18 were rescheduled and 11 cancelled due to dense fog and reduced visibility. The city witnessed a maximum temperature of 21.6 degree Celsius and a minimum of 11.2 degree Celsius with a partly cloudy sky.

IGIA untouched

Though visibility was poor, operations at the IGIA were not affected. According to R.K. Jenamani, Director-in-Charge, IGIA MeT unit, “although the fog layer intensified to dense and moderate on Friday night, the lowest visibility at the IGIA was 200m, between 6.30 a.m and 9 a.m. Operations at airports across the northern region were hampered as visibility was upto 50 metres.

He added that while Delhi has seen dense fog only in the mornings, in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, fog layer has intensified over the Delhi-UP-Bihar belt between November 9 and 10. The Met Department has forecast that that over the next few days, the intensity of fog is likely to reduce.