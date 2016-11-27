Demonetisation: 11 cops in the dock for corruption

more-in

: It has been just over a fortnight since the demonetisation scheme was announced and already at least 11 Delhi Police personnel are facing legal or disciplinary action for their alleged involvement in violations linked to cash.

The most recent violation was reported on November 25, when an inspector and his three sub-ordinates, all from the outer district, were accused of siphoning off Rs. 10 lakh from a man caught with Rs. 30 lakh in the banned currencies. The accused have been sent to the District Lines.

On the sly

Two days before that, a couple of FIRs were registered against seven policemen in similar cases.

In one of the cases, four policemen allegedly forced a garbage collector to part with Rs.25 lakh of the Rs. 26.7 lakh that he had found at a dump yard. An inquiry has revealed that the accused — station house officer of the Jahangirpuri police station and his three junior colleagues — did not inform their seniors about the raid and tried to pocket the money themselves. In this case, too, the cash recovered was in the old notes.

All four accused have been transferred.

Man threatened

In another case, an FIR was registered against three traffic police constables for allegedly attempting to rob a man of Rs. 1.2 lakh. The man was carrying the cash in the banned denominations and the policemen had allegedly threatened to implicate him in a criminal case.

In a quandary

Despite the complainant’s repeated requests that the money was meant for a wedding in his family, the constables had forced him to hand over the money to them. They had later returned the cash.

Talking to The Hindu, a senior police officer, however, said it was too early to link all the cases to demonetisation. “Most of these cases are isolated ones. That action has been initiated in each one of these cases, however, is an encouraging sign,” he said.