Delhiites toe the line, keep cool

more-in

For a city infamous for its short fuse, patience is a virtue that Delhiites seem to have developed over a month of standing in serpentine queues to withdraw money.

From finding ways to get around the “rules” that have come with the demonetisation announcement to night-long ATM hunts, using plastic whenever possible and figuring out how to use e-wallets, life has been anything but ordinary.

“I think some good will come out of this in the long run. Right now, it is a pain to stand in queues for hours on end, but how can we, as the public, keep expecting change without actually partaking in it when it happens? Black money-holders will be affected, that I’m sure of,” said Jyoti Sharma, who was standing in line outside an ATM in Connaught Place.

‘Impulsive action’

But not all standing in the same queue were sure that the move would serve its purpose. “The entire brunt of this impulsive action has been borne by the average salaried person. There was bound to be utter chaos unless we had been running on a digital economy. If a hoarder has Rs.100 crore and because of this move, he loses Rs. 20 crore, is that really a complete eradication of black money?” asked S. M. Qumar, a government servant.

‘Adjusting lot’

Commenting on the month gone by, Ravinder Singh, a government school teacher, felt that normalcy is still very far away but Indians being an “adjusting lot” have unfortunately just come to terms with the fact that they do not have access to their own money.

Maintaining calm

“I am surprised that there has been so much calm. When the move was announced there was much cheer but looking at the execution and the difficulties it threw up, the people who though they would benefit from the decision the most ended up missing work to access their hard earned money.” Mr. Singh said.