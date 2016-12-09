Delhi zoo not likely to open soon

more-in

The National Zoological Park, or the Delhi zoo as it is popularly called, closed its gates to visitors on October 19 following a series of bird flu deaths. The zoo enjoyed a daily footfall of 10,000 visitors a day.

But almost two months later, which is perhaps the longest time the zoo has remained shut, officials say they aren’t sure about when the facility will be opened to public.

Clearance awaited

“It isn’t up to us to decide. It seems unlikely that the zoo will open any time soon. We are yet to receive any official communication on the medical reports and an ‘all-ok clearance’,” said zoo curator R. Khan. He admitted that the zoo had suffered financial losses due to visitors not being allowed.

“We are taking all precautions and hope the zoo will be opened to public soon,” Mr. Khan added.

The H5N8 avian influenza (Bird flu) initially led to the death of 13 water birds. It was after this that the zoo officials closed the facility, worried that it may spread among the other inmates here.

Three parks remain closed

The death toll due to bird flu in the city was reported at 80 with the Ghazipur murga mandi, Shakti Sthal, Hauz Khas Deer Park and district park in Paschim Vihar being affected. Except the Ghazipur mandi, the three parks are still closed.

Following the deaths, a team of scientists from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, collected samples, and sensitised and trained zoo staff about bio-security measures against avian influenza.

Delhi zoo director Amitabh Agnihotri had then said that the virus is always present in birds, but sometimes gets the right climatic and surrounding conditions to proliferate. “We have re-inforced stringent hygienic practices to ensure that the infection stays in control and the fatality is minimal. All efforts are being made to ensure that the virus is contained,” Mr. Agnihotri had said.

Not a threat to humans

The flu, he added, is not a threat to human beings as of now.

The Delhi zoo is one of the largest in India and houses around 1,400 animals, reptiles and birds belonging to around 130 species. Earlier in May, it hit headlines because of 46 deer deaths due to rabies.