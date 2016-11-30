Delhi

Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning

Dense fog engulfed the northern parts of the country resulting in disruption of air, rail and road traffic. A scene in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

NEW DELHI

Delhi woke up to this season’s first dense fog, as visibility plummeted to about 100 metres at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fog that engulfed Delhi NCR, along with many parts of northern India, took many by surprise. The Indira Gandhi International Airport saw visibility plunge to 100 metres, delaying more than 50 flights.

“The real morning rush hour starts from 6 a.m. and remains till 8 a.m. and since the visibility worsened at around 8.12 a.m., bulk of departures had already taken off from the airport,” said an official.

Lucknow airport, too, has been reportedly affected by dense fog.

The Met department has forecast similar conditions for the next few days.

