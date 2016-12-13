Delhi police register FIR on Twitter hacking

more-in

A day after the twitter accounts of NDTV journalists Barkha Dutt and Ravish Kumar were hacked, the Delhi Police said a First Information Report has been registered by the cyber cell.

However, little headway has been made in the probe so far by the police team, which is also investigating a similar hacking into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s twitter account a few days earlier.

Dependra Pathak, a Joint Commissioner of Police and the Delhi Police spokesperson, said the investigators have already initiated communication with various agencies within and outside the country in to identify the hackers.

‘Legion’ behind it

So far, a hacker group by the name ‘Legion’, has claimed responsibility for four breaches related to high-profile twitter accounts, including that of business magnate Vijay Mallya.

“The servers used for gaining unauthorised access to these accounts are often hosted in other countries. Obtaining information about those servers generally take time, but we are trying to expedite the process,” said Mr. Pathak.

He expressed confidence that irrespective of the time it may take, the culprits will be identified.