Delhi likely to get some respite from fog cover

Delhiites may get some respite from the ongoing spell of dense fog over the next few days, according to the Meteorological Department.

R.K. Jenamani, the director-in-charge of the meteorological unit at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, said the present spell of dense fog in Delhi-NCR is likely to weaken by Monday morning or night.

“However, some smog or shallow fog may continue to form late at night and in the morning. The next four to five days may be free of dense fog,” Mr. Jenamani said.

Airport not impacted

Though the Delhi airport saw a very dense spell of fog, flight movements were not hampered as the Instrument Landing System helped pilots land despite the poor visibility.

“There was zero visibility at the airport between 5.30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday, which suddenly improved around 10 a.m.,” said Mr. Jenamani.

He added that though the onset of dense fog this year on November 30 is quite early compared to the past 16 years, it is too soon to say if this December will the worst hit compared to the last few years.

“December so far has recorded only 31 hours of dense fog. In 2014, December had witnessed 76 hours of fog, the highest since 2000. The second-highest was 63 hours in December 2003,” he added.

Trains delayed, cancelled

The effect of dense fog on train movement, however, continued on Sunday, with more than 100 trains getting affected.

According to the Northern Railway spokesperson, 90 trains were reported to be running late by two to 29 hours as of 6.30 p.m., apart from 44 trains that had to be rescheduled and seven that had to be cancelled.

The Northern Railway has cancelled 12 trains for Monday, three for Wednesday and one for Thursday.

Among the trains delayed by many hours included the Saryu Yamuna Express (29 hours), Lichchavi Express (28 hours), Bihar Sampoorna Kranti (27 hours), Gondwana Express (25 hours), Magadh Express (24 hours), Manduadih-New Delhi Super Fast Express (23 hours) and Swatantrata Senani Express (22 hours).

Clear skies ahead

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 26.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, while the minimum was 12.4 degrees, also three degrees above normal. The weatherman has forecast clear skies with dense to very dense fog in the morning. Moderate to shallow fog has been forecast till Thursday.