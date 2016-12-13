Delhi in dire need of a break

more-in

Delhiites, it appears, are the most vacation deprived among the largest cities in the country, according to a recent survey.

According to the results of the “2016 Vacation Deprivation” study, an annual survey of vacation habits across multiple countries and cities conducted by online travel company Expedia, Delhiites are taking the least amount of vacation days of the total vacations received (about 71 per cent).

Under pressure

The survey results state that Delhiites seem to be coming under a lot of pressure in the work space, be it peers (13 per cent) and managers (15 per cent) who don’t use all their vacation time or the bosses, who are least supportive of taking vacation days (18 per cent not supportive).

However, when Delhiites are on a vacation, nothing can stop them using technology to post check-ins (72 per cent) and photos of their vacation (67 per cent) on social media and they are the happiest lot- getting a lot of 'Likes' or comments on social media posts about their vacation, the survey says.

“It gives them more happiness to meet new people (63 per cent), than spending time with the ones they are travelling (56 per cent),” said Manmeet Ahluwalia, the marketing head of Expedia in India.

The vacation deprivation survey finds that vacations play a critical role in creating work-life balance as it re-energizes people to be more focused at work and India ranks as the fourth most vacation deprived country globally.

The survey also highlights the behaviour of employees from Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune.

Most Delhiites said that they spend total 15 days on vacation in a year, even when they are awarded up to 21 days leave. In fact, 59 per cent of those surveyed said that they take less days for vacations than they can.

While most (41 per cent) said they don’t take enough leaves so that these can be carried over to the next year for a longer leave, many (39 per cent) said their work schedules or staff crunch at office doesn’t allow them to take longer vacations. Another big reason is that people fail to coordinate their leaves with that of their spouses or children or for other personal reasons.

Weekend trips

The survey also finds out that long vacations are now out and several short vacations are preferred, which are mostly weekend trips. Most people (39 per cent) said they would prefer a vacation at least every six months than a long annual one.

While most of those surveyed (77 per cent) said that exploring some place new makes them happiest during a vacation, 50% said they are also happy to disconnect with work.

The lack of vacations makes Delhiites feel less relaxed at work (47 per cent) or makes them feel more stressed (35 per cent), according to the survey.