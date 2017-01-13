Delhi govt extends school winter break

more-in

With the mercury level dipping to a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius, the Delhi government extended the winter vacations till January 19 at government-run schools while asking private schools to take action as per their assessment.

Schools run by the NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board have also been asked to take their own decision.

While some private schools like Ahlcon International in Mayur Vihar-I are extending their winter break, some which have already reopened are learnt to be suspending primary classes.

Some others such as Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Springdales School Pusa Road are not making any change and will reopen on January 16.

“In view of the prevailing cold conditions and weather forecast by the meteorological department that the temperature in the capital will dip further in the coming days, it has been decided to extend the winter break for primary classes (Classes KG to V) from January 16-19 in all government and government aided schools,” a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

“Private schools and education departments of the NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board can take requisite action in this regard, as per their own assessment,” the circular added.

The DOE has also directed the schools to allow full sleeves or full legged clothing even other than the school uniform.

“The schools are directed to ensure that all the students come to school in full sleeves woollen clothes (long socks, stockings, shoes, gloves, caps and scarf) to protect them from the adverse cold conditions. Students may also be allowed full sleeves/full legged clothing even other than school uniform,” the circular said.

Last year also the Delhi government had directed schools run by it to suspend primary classes and private schools to alter their timings due to chilly weather conditions.