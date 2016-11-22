Delhi gets a night life with ATM hunters

more-in

Move over pubs with one-plus-one deals, restaurants offering good old butter chicken with “family ambience” and karaoke bars with a free pint of beer — the average Delhi resident would rather be a professional or student by day and a cash-crawler by night.

Since 8 p.m. on November 8, many Delhiites say their mid-evening, post-dinner and after-party plans exclusively revolve around queuing up outside the nearest ATM, while complaints about standing in line only to face cash-less machines have replaced daily rants about a bad day at work.

It’s all about the money

“It’s as if life is on hold because having cash in hand is more important than anything else,” said Abhimanyu Singh, 27, a sales executive who said he and his colleagues took turns to keep watch on banks near his office in South Extension, instead of checking the listings for pubs offering the best deals.

“Every conversation, whether it be with your friends, your colleagues or boss, or even your parents, revolves around money – whether your own or an anecdote about someone else’s problems while withdrawing or exchanging cash,” he complained.

Agreeing with Mr. Singh, Vikrant Didwania, 29, a stock broker, said office parties and meetings with potential clients were being carried forward to ATM queues since the announcement.

“Over two get-togethers that we have had at my firm in the last week, there has been more concern about whether or not we stand a chance at withdrawing any money from the ATM near the venue than booking cabs for clients,” he said.

“Given the fact that there are usually separate queues for them, we have been counting on our female colleagues to help us withdraw cash in return for rides right to their doorstep,” he said.

Dominating discussion

According to Ambika Singh, 21, a student, sharing information about which ATM was most likely to have cash and a small line replaced discussions about campus politics and gossip on college crushes.

“It might sound funny but the cash crunch has made things really inconvenient on campus, especially for students from other States like me. There are more students lining up outside ATMs on north campus than shops that photocopy class notes,” she said.

“Every evening, we walk across the campus to attempt cash withdrawals at odd hours because it is a relatively better idea than doing so during the day and also because of our classes,” she added.