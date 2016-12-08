Delhi fog: 94 trains delayed, two cancelled

94 trains are said to be running behind schedule “by several hours” due to poor visibility. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

Thick fog engulfed the national capital this morning, leading to cancellation of two train services, while 94 others were running behind schedule “by several hours” due to poor visibility.

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, however, were not affected in the morning, airport officials claimed.

According to a MeT department official, the visibility was recorded at 400 metres at 5:30 AM, which dropped to 100 metres three hours later.

Relative humidity was recorded at 97 per cent at 8:30 AM.

Minimum temperature was recorded at 8.7 degrees Celsius, considered as normal for the season.

“Two train services were cancelled, while 94 others were running behind schedule by several hours due to the dense fog cover,” a railway official said.

The MeT department predicted that skies are expected to remain clear as the day progresses. The maximum temperature would hover around 23 degrees Celsius, he added.

Yesterday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius and 24.3 degrees Celsius respectively.