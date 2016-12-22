Delhi cheers rollback of deposit norm

more-in

: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to rollback the new norms announced for deposits above Rs. 5,000 was on Wednesday cheered by Delhiites.

Standing in a queue in Connaught Place, 42-year-old housewife Sonali Khanna spoke of the “daily flip flops” on the RBI’s part. “Given the rush and long queues, I was working as per a schedule to deposit the old currency notes keeping in mind the Rs. 2.5 lakh limit. My planning was disrupted thanks to the Rs. 5,000 cap. Fortunately, better sense prevailed and we can again deposit old currency notes,” said Ms. Khanna.

Visibly happy

Ram Kishan Tyagi, a 50-year-old businessman, was also visibly happy after spending a sleepless night mulling over the loss he thought he would have incurred. “I came to the same branch yesterday with Rs. 10,000 in old currency notes and the bank staff refused to accept more than Rs. 5,000,” said Mr. Tyagi. “The first thing I did was to sit with my CA and figure out the loss my firm would have had to bear if old currency notes could not be deposited,” he added.

Queue for withdrawals

However, most people at banks said that they were there for withdrawals.

“With the government changing rules often, most people I know did not risk holding onto the old notes till the end. The lines today are due to the scarcity of new currency,” said Mukesh Chandra, who was waiting outside the State Bank of India in South Extension.

Interestingly, many people were unaware of the restriction in the first place. Most of them, however, were concerned about the daily withdrawal limit of Rs. 2,000 not being lifted.