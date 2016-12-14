Delhi airport launches e-shopping platform

more-in

: Passengers can now shop at the Delhi airport through their mobile phones, thanks to a new e-shopping platform launched by private airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

Wide range of products

Products in 20 categories, such as beauty, confectionery, fashion and souvenirs, are available on www.shopflydel.in.

They can be searched and chosen from the menu listed under terminal, category, sub category or outlet. Travellers can collect their pre-ordered items from the respective outlets by making the payment through cash or card.

Passengers can book their products from 30 days up to 12 hours before their flights.