Delhi ahead of the rest in per capita income

: Delhi registered the highest per capita income among all States and Union Territories during 2015-16. As per the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2016, released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday, the per capita income of the city is Rs. 2,80,142, over three times the national average.

The per capita income at the national level has been found to be Rs. 93,293.

Delhi is trailed by neighbouring Chandigarh, with a per capita income of Rs. 2,42,386, while Sikkim occupied the third spot with Rs. 2,27,465. “Delhi’s current figure is an increase of over Rs. 28,000, or 13 per cent, compared to the previous year when it was 2,52,011,” said Mr. Sisodia.