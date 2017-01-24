Delhi

Delhi Metro stumped by curious posters

Posters inside Delhi Metro trains bearing a bizarre message, which have gone viral on social media, have stumped the authorities.

Delhi Metro trains do not have exclusive coaches for men as there are “hardly any men” in the Capital, said one of the posters.

‘Stop molesting, be a man’

“Do you know why we don’t have a men’s coach in the Delhi Metro? That’s because there are hardly any men in Delhi,” the posters, which end with the message ‘Stop Molesting, be a man’, read.

When contacted, a Metro official said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had got nothing to do with the posters. “We are looking into it and are trying to find out where it has been put up,” the official said. The Delhi Metro has dedicated female coaches on trains across all its corridors. — PTI

