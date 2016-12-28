Delhi Metro: 91% pickpockets nabbed by CISF are women

Alarm bells: Most of the women pickpockets operated in groups while conning passengers. File Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

: Women constitute over 91 per cent of pickpockets apprehended by the CISF in the Delhi Metro network this year, reveals data.

The full-year data, updated till the middle of December, states that of the 479 pickpockets held by the force, an overwhelming 438 were women.

“The modus operandi employed by these women was to either carry a child or travel in a group to con and pick a purse or other valuables of a traveller,” a senior official said.

Gang busted

Recently, the CISF had busted a gang of women who had allegedly robbed a US-based woman of jewellery and valuables on a metro.

Last year, 93 per cent of the total number of pickpockets apprehended by the CISF in the metro network were women.

In 2014, over 300 women were intercepted for pickpocketing, making them about 94 per cent of those held. In 2013, of the total 466 pickpockets held across various stations, 421 were women.

Check on crime

The CISF regularly undertakes special operations at metro stations to keep a check on crime.

This year, it undertook over 100 operations to check pickpocketing in the metro network that carries an estimated 26 lakh commuters every day. —PTI