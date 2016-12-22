Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung resigns

more-in

In a surprise development, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung submitted his resignation to the Union government on Thursday.

Mr. Jung thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'for all the help and cooperation he received during his tenure as the Lt. Governor of Delhi'.

He also thanked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 'for his association in the last two years', and the people of Delhi for 'all their support and affection', especially during the one year President's Rule, when he got 'unstinted support' from them, which in turn helped in running the administration smoothly and effortlessly, a release from the Lt Governor's office said.

Mr. Jung, who took over from Tejendra Khanna in July 2013, said he would return back to his first love, academics.