Delhi HC bars websites from downloading songs of Dangal

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday barred 83 websites from playing or downloading songs of the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, besides over 280 other films.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw passed the interim order on a plea moved by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd contesting its copyright. The court directed internet service providers like BSNL, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Reliance Communications Infrastructure Ltd and Vodafone Essar Gujarat Ltd to block access to these websites immediately.

Compliance by Jan 4

It issued notice to the Department of Telecommunications and asked it to ensure compliance of its direction before the next date of hearing on January 4. Besides the Centre, court notices were also issued to 16 internet service providers, 83 websites and five other sites which provide domain masking services.

‘In facour of Zee’

It said that a prima facie case is made out in favour of Zee and irreparable loss will be suffered by it if an ad-interim ex-parte injunction is not granted. Zee has said that these 83 websites were commercially exploiting its “copyrighted works” by making it available to third parties for use and download from their sites.

It has sought damages of Rs. 1 crore from these websites besides praying that they be restrained from infringing its copyright in the sound recordings incorporated in various films, including audio visuals of such songs, saying it would amount to “unfair competition and commercial misappropriation” of its rights.