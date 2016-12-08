Delhi Congress to hold public meetings

more-in

The Delhi Congress will be holding hundreds of public meetings across the city next week in order to create “awareness about the messy implementation of demonetisation”, as per a statement released here on Wednesday.

Announcing the Jan Sadan programme, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said one meeting would be held for each of the 280 blocks in Delhi on December 13 and 14, “particularly in areas where the poor and the marginalised live”.

‘Reckless implementation’

He said the meetings would be used to inform the people about the impact of demonetisation, including the fall in production of small-scale industries. He added that “reckless implementation” of demonetisation had forced people to go back to rural areas and hit the informal sector the worst.

The Congress had brought out a booklet titled “Note pe Charcha” on November 26, explaining the issues around demonetisation. At the public meetings next week, copies of the booklet would also be distributed to the public.