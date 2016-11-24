Delhi Congress marches towards PM’s residence

more-in

Congress leaders and workers marched towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Wednesday to protest against what they termed the “faulty implementation” of demonetisation.

Senior Congress leaders P. C. Chacko and Randeep Surjewala, as well as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken marched from the All-India Congress Committee headquarters on Akbar Road towards the Prime Minister’s residence but were stopped by the police midway there.

Shouting slogans against Mr. Modi, the workers protested against the fallout of the Centre’s decision to withdraw Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

Mr. Maken said that there was “big scam” behind the decision as “the money of the poor was being used to write-off bad bank loans of big defaulters”.