Delhi Chief Secy transferred

more-in

Moved to HRD Ministry; to be replaced by Sanjay Kumar Srivastava

In a major reshuffle of bureaucrats, the Delhi Chief Secretary and 1983 batch IAS officer, K.K. Sharma has been transferred and will join the Human Resource Development Ministry. He will be replaced by Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, a 1980 batch IAS officer.

‘Difficult posting’

Confirming the news, a senior Delhi government official said the order was received on Wednesday evening. “Being the Chief Secretary of Delhi in the present scenario is a difficult posting,” remarked the official. Mr. Sharma, who was posted as the Chief Secretary in March last year, has been witness to the power tussle between the Lieutenant-Governor and the Aam Aadmi Party government. Four months after joining, Mr. Sharma was caught in the crossfire after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had in July issued an order directing him to ensure that all files are placed before his office, the CM’s Office and the Cabinet before any decisions are taken.

‘Disciplinary action’

He was threatened with disciplinary action by the government for failing to follow the orders. Sources said problems started for Mr. Sharma after he didn’t acknowledge Mr. Kejriwal’s choice of Rajender Kumar as Home Secretary and reinstated Dharam Pal, a Union Home Ministry appointee.

Sources said Mr. Sharma was at times snubbed in Cabinet meetings. “There were instances when he wasn’t informed about meetings. It is difficult to work with this government, especially when it is openly at war with the Centre and the L-G,” said another official. After the HC order stating the L-G was the administrative head of Delhi, the officials in Delhi government say they are relieved.