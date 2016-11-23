Delhi BJP MLAs meet President

more-in

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday called on President Pranab Mukherjee and urged him to annul the “unconstitutional resolution” passed by the Delhi House condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his demonetisation announcement.

Mr. Gupta was accompanied by BJP MLAs O. P. Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan. The BJP leaders submitted that the resolution, passed on November 15, violated rules of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

“Rule 264 states that a resolution shall not refer to the officials by name. Therefore, the resolution deserves to be annulled for violations,” Mr. Gupta said, adding that they also urged the President to restrain “the unconstitutional and undemocratic functioning” of the Delhi government and the Delhi Assembly.

Mr. Gupta said he had pointed out to the President that Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had met and submitted the “defective resolution” to the President on November 19. The BJP leader sought action against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “misusing the privileged forum of the House of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha”.

“I have appealed to the President that the Chief Minister and his deputy must be warned not to interfere in the functioning of the House. The President gave us a patient hearing and assured us that he would get the matter examined for appropriate action,” Mr. Gupta said. — Staff Reporter