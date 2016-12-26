Delhi’s first mall gets a makeover

more-in

Ansal Plaza, the city’s first mall at Khel Gaon, had become a shadow of its glorious past as swankier malls located in south Delhi’s Saket and Vasant Kunj took away its clientèle.

Prime location

With no space for a multiplex or food court — two of the biggest attractions for visitors at a mall — the footfall dwindled steadily over a decade, with many of its flagship restaurants and stores shutting shop.

Given its prime location, the company that runs the mall is giving it a makeover and plans to turn it into a food hub, much like the popular Cyber Hub in Gurugram.

Amit Phull, the retail head of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd, said, “We are excited to bring in the spirit and joy of year-end festivities at our newly-repositioned mall. We look forward to hosting an entertaining closure to 2016 with peppy music and lip-smacking cuisines.”

For shoppers there is Decathlon, a sports goods store.

As far as food and beverages go, Sky High, an open air restaurant, has started operations on the mall’s roof, providing a panoramic view of the city. It has already become a favourite with those looking for an open air venue to enjoy the city’s winter evenings and glorious sunshine during the day.

Other restaurants that have set up shop serve cuisines that range from Japanese, Malaysian and Continental to a fusion of world cuisines. Arena, a new lounge bar spread over 13,000 square feet, has opened doors this season as well. Taksim, a restro bar, and Kofuku, a Japanese restaurant that provides guests with a traditional izakaya style — sitting on tatami mats — experience, have opened their doors to ring in the New Year. Jom Jom Malay, the city’s first Malaysian restaurant, will open early in January and introduce Malay, Indonesian and ethnic Borneo cuisine.

‘Pleasantly surprised’

Sumit Sehgal, a visitor to the mall, was pleasantly surprised to see the mall bustling with construction work.

“I’ve come here over the years to visit a bank. It is interesting to see that the types of restaurants opening up are unique to Ansal Plaza and not like the other emerging hubs in the city, which house ‘cut and paste’ versions of the already popular outlets. These restaurants seem unique and will definitely attract a nice crowd.”

Hopefully, he added, it will not become like the other fad markets in the city, where the experience is marred by traffic, chaos and parking woes. Plans for the amphitheatre have not been revealed yet, but the area was a hot-spot for music performances and memorable screenings of live sporting events.