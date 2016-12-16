December 16: Women still fear shadowy streets

A protest against the release of Nirbhaya rape convict at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi last year. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

By early afternoon of December 17, 2012, television channels had started flashing news of a gang-rape and brutal physical assault of a young girl on a moving bus in Delhi.

Details of the incident were still sketchy. All that the media and the public knew was that the victim was a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist.

The previous night, a Delhi Police constable had found her naked, brutally assaulted, bleeding and abandoned on the roadside. She was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, wrapped in borrowed bed-sheets.

As details of the incident were released by the police and the brutality of the crime became clearer, shaking the nation’s conscience, public anger boiled over.

Spontaneous street protests engulfed the “rape” capital of the country. Photographs and TV footage of young girls and boys, all strangers but united in anger, being caned, water cannoned and beaten up by the police, only fuelled more anger.

Such was the outrage that the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, had to appeal for calm in a televised address.

But four years after the incident, with more stringent laws in place to deter crimes against women, is the national capital any safer? Figures provided by the Delhi Police show that cases of rape have only increased.

The victim’s mother summed up the situation most aptly. “Nothing has changed. Rules don’t mean much if they don’t act as a deterrent or lesson against committing a crime. Delhi continues to remain unsafe for young girls ,” she said.

Women commuters at Munirka bus stop, the ground zero of the December 16 incident, continue to feel unsafe. Though well lit now, it is usually deserted at night.

“The area is not safe for women. I live in R.K. Puram, which is nearby, but I don’t go home alone. My brother picks me up everyday,” said Vandana Dutt, who works in a beauty parlour in Noida.

Two police constables are in the vicinity. “They are here as December 16 is approaching and the media will be here,” she said wryly.

The lip service by authorities is perhaps underlined by the status of the ‘Nirbhaya Fund,’ announced with much fanfare in the 2013 Union Budget.

The Women and Child Development Ministry has received flak from a Parliamentary Standing Committee for “slow” implementation of schemes under the Nirbhaya Fund.