Day 2: Kathputli Colony residents refuse to budge

Tensions continued in central Delhi’s Kathputli Colony on Tuesday as Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials, accompanied by police personnel in riot gear, tried to shift the residents to a transit camp in nearby Anand Parbat for the second day in a row.

As part of its in-situ redevelopment project for the area, the DDA plans to relocate the residents of the colony for a couple of years while multi-storey buildings are constructed in place of the jhuggis. Flats will then be allocated to the residents.

‘Sentimental attachment’

Kathputli Colony was illegally settled by puppeteers, singers, magicians and other artisans in the 1950s. Most of the residents said they were not convinced by the DDA’s development plan. Some said they were sentimentally attached to the area, while others vowed to not budge from their houses.

A section of the inhabitants claim to be staunch supporters of Dileep Bhatt, who has been leading the dissidents. “Whatever our pradhan says will be followed. He does not want us to leave our homes so we won’t, if he says otherwise we’ll do that,” said a woman living in the colony who did not wish to be named.

When asked about those who have already moved to the transit camp, Doorbi, a male resident of the slum said: “Among those who have shifted there some don’t even plan to come back. The living conditions there are not worth leaving our ancestral homes.”

The aggrieved inhabitants accused the administration of not providing appropriate legal documents. Many slum-dwellers feel that this move is being forced upon them and the dominant presence of Delhi Police, CISF, SSB and CRPF officials is eyed with suspicion.

A nodal officer with the DDA ensured that demolition will only commence once the people have been shifted. Meanwhile, the daily life of the people is getting affected with constant roadblocks and persuasions from the administration

Media barred

Media persons were barred from entering the official enclosure where the documentation procedure involving issuing of demolition slips was being conducted on Tuesday.