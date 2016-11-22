Day 13: People get used to the lines

more-in

Residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up on Monday to the now routine queues outside bank branches.

Those standing in line said that they had grown accustomed to waiting in the last 13 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation announcement.

On Monday, people complained of many ATMs not having any cash and branches of prominent banks refusing to allow non-customers to exchange old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

“There was already a long queue outside the Syndicate Bank by the time I reached around 9 a.m. The guard deployed outside kept reassuring us that a cash replenishment van was on its way before it actually turned up an hour later. The machine was already empty by the time my turn came,” said Geet Singh Chadha, 31, an engineer residing at north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate.

Same story across Noida

At banks across Noida, either the queues were long or there were no customers at all as the shutters were down through the day. A branch of HDFC bank in Sector 41 was turning away customers till the afternoon as it did not have any cash to disburse.

The crowd outside the Indian Overseas Bank at Sector 37 was growing tired on Monday. When one customer tried to jump the queue, the others sent her back to the end of the line, following a heated exchange.

At the Bank of India branch in Sector 50, the queue was relatively shorter, with the bank only allowing a small number of people into the premises at a time.

At the Maharashtra Bank, Preet Vihar branch, senior citizens complained that they had to stand in the long queue to exchange old notes as there was no separate line for the elderly and women.

Elderly suffer

“The guard told us that we will have to stand in the long queue,” said Ajeet Sehgal, a 69-year-old retired Air India employee. After standing for 30 minutes, around 12.30 p.m., the bank staff announced that only those with accounts in their bank can get their currency exchanged.

“The government is coming up with their diktats daily. Above that banks have their own rules and regulations. It is getting worse day by day,” Mr. Sehgal said. This was their second visit to the bank as on Saturday the bank staff told them that the time limit to exchange notes was till 4 p.m. — they had gone at 5 p.m.