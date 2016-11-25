Daily wage earners look for greener pastures

more-in

Carpenters, painters and construction labourers say they have been without work since November 9

Jagdish Bawariya had moved to Delhi in search of work with his wife and four children four days ago.

On Thursday afternoon, the construction labourer from Rajasthan’s Bundi district was back at the New Delhi railway station, waiting for his train back home.

‘No one has money

to pay us’

“There was no work there, which is why I decided to come to Delhi. But it is worse here. Nobody has the money to hire labour. I can’t afford to feed my family. We have to return,” he said, as his children played outside the busy station while waiting for their delayed train.

No odd jobs

Jagdish tried his luck at a labour hub in Noida’s Sector 16, where he had found part-time employment on previous trips to the National Capital Region. This time, however, he could not even find odd jobs to do.

There are many others like him who rely on daily cash payments and have been hit by the government’s demonetisation move, which triggered a cash crunch across the country.

At Old Delhi’s Hauz Qazi Chowk, where carpenters, painters and construction labourers congregate to pick up jobs every morning, most labourers say they have been without work since November 9.

Trying their luck

Consequently, many migrant labourers are on the move — either returning to their home towns and villages to wait out the crisis or trying their luck in Delhi’s neighbouring States.

Uma Kant Mistry, a farmer-cum-construction labourer from Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, was also looking to leave Delhi on Thursday. But, unlike others, he decided not to go head home.

‘What can we do?’

“We had no money to buy farm supplies, so we came to Delhi. But there is no work for labourers here. Now, we are going to Ambala, from where we will go to a university in Himachal Pradesh because we heard they have work,” he said, as he and half-a-dozen others from his village waited at the New Delhi railway station.

When asked what they would do if they didn’t find work there, he said, “What can we do? We have to try. If it doesn’t work, we’ll go home.”