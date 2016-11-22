DUTA intervenes to get ad hoc staff their jobs back

more-in

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday ensured that 18 ad hoc assistant professors at Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), whose services had been terminated, were assured by the college that their services would continue.

“Illegal”

DUTA has called for a protest at the college after 18 ad hoc assistant professors had reached out for help against what they termed was “blatant, arbitrary and illegal termination of service” by the acting Principal (Evening).

The association added that acting Principal (Evening) Kusum Lata had “surpassed all legal limit and reduced the prestigious DU to a killing field, an extension of her personal fiefdom”.

They added that since July 20, 2016, when the university re-opened after a summer break, they had been re-inducted into faculty minus their “appointment letters”.

“Kept in the dark”

They claimed they were also kept in the dark about their employment till November 17. The ad hoc staff alleged that they learnt about the termination of their services when some permanent faculty members informed them about it verbally.

DUTA vice-president C. S. Rawat said the acting Principal had assured the ad hoc staff that their services would not be terminated but that the governing body of the college would have to approve it.

Mr. Rawat added that the problem was created due to the void left by the absence of a governing body at the college.