DU students protest against ban on jallikattu

Delhi University students gathered in front of the Arts Faculty building on Friday in protest against the ban on jallikattu.

The demonstration was organised by the Delhi University Tamil Students Forum (DUTSF).

The demonstration was strictly limited to students and no participation of political parties or persons was allowed. The demonstration began around 11.30 a.m. as the students shouted slogans demanding the ban on jallikattu be lifted. Over 150 students were at the event.

‘Not performing animals’

The DUTSF has also requested the centre to remove bulls from the list of performing animals. “I do not understand why bulls are on the list under section 22. We see bulls daily on streets, they are not performing animals for us,” said Subhash Chandra,co-coordinator of the demonstration.

Calling it a direct attack on Tamil culture, students requested the Centre to protect and preserve the 2,000-year-old practice.

‘Ban PETA’

The DUTSF also demanded a ban on People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The ban on jallikattu was imposed after PETA filed a complaint against the practice some years back.

“PETA is nothing but international politics. They do not know what Tamil culture is and, therefore, they should not interfere in this,” said Mr. Chandra.

The DUTSF is planning a rally at the Delhi University campus soon.