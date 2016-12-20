DU exempts pre-2009 PhD holders from NET

more-in

The Delhi University's academic council in its meeting on Monday exempted PhD degree holders before 2009 from National Eligibility Test (NET), while approving a sub-committee's recommendations for recruitment of teachers with minor change.

The university's sub-committee had recommended 50:30:20 formula for recruitment. As per the formula, 25 marks each of a total of 50 marks, were fixed for academic record and research criteria, 20 for teaching and 10 for domain knowledge, while 20 marks were fixed for the interview.

Merging marks

The council merged academic record and research marks to a total of 50 marks, said Council member Prof Hansraj Suman.

“The members also approved exempting candidates with PhD degree prior to 2009, from having NET eligibility,” he said. Such candidates will, however, have to submit two published research papers, he added.

The meeting continued in the night with discussions on criteria for promotion of teachers.

“No final decision was taken on promotion criteria and there was the likelihood of formation of a committee for further deliberation,” Prof Suman said. The decisions taken by the Academic Council will have to be approved by DU's Executive Council.

Law students

Meanwhile, The law students of DU with less than 70 per cent attendance have been allowed to appear in the exams and admit cards are being issued to them following a communication from Bar Council of India.

The students had been protesting against the decision of DU to debar them from exams this year due to short attendance for the past few days. PTI