DTC bus fares slashed by 75 per cent

In a bid to encourage more residents to use public transport, the Delhi government has decided to slash fares of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses – both low-floor and cluster – by 75 per cent from January 1.

In addition to it, the government has decided to make travel aboard DTC buses free for students up to the age of 21, even as it is understood to be planning a reduction in the rate of the monthly bus pass from Rs. 800 to Rs. 250 for non-AC buses and from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 250 for AC buses. At present, the DTC operates 4,355 low-floor and 1,600 cluster buses.

Cabinet nod soon

Delhi Transport Minister Satyendar Jain said the decision was likely to receive a nod from the Cabinet soon, following which a formal notification would be issued by end of the current week.

Mr. Jain said the decision was taken to encourage people to shun their private vehicles and use public transport extensively to help bring down vehicular pollution in the Capital. The Minister added that there would be a flat fare of Rs. 5 for non-AC DTC and cluster buses, while Rs. 10 would be charged on air-conditioned buses for a month on a trial basis, as opposed to anywhere between Rs. 10 to Rs. 25 on AC buses and from Rs. 5 to Rs. 15 on non-AC ones.

Lesser private vehicles

“By slashing the bus fares drastically, people can be encouraged to use public transport extensively. I hope with this decision motorbike users will move towards public transport. Car users are also expected to do the same,” the Minister said, adding that daily bus passes for non-AC and AC buses, currently available for Rs. 40 and Rs. 50 respectively, would be slashed to Rs. 20 for a month.

“We are also planning to provide free travel to students up to the age of 21 years so that they can be encouraged to use public transport,” he said. The Minister has directed the Transport Department to submit a draft note on the move by Thursday, which will then be put up before the Cabinet.