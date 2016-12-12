DMRC revenue will be affected if fares are not revised: Mangu Singh

Sustainability: The DMRC chief said running a system as complex as the Delhi Metro would not be feasible in the long run if fares were not revised periodically. File Photo | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

: The Delhi Metro’s finances will be hit if its fares, last increased in 2009, are not revised, DMRC chief Mangu Singh has said.

Pitching for an early implementation of the fare-fixation committee’s recommendations, Mr. Singh said: “Finances are being managed for now. However, they will be affected in future if fares are not increased.”

The committee, in its final report submitted in September, had proposed an increase of up to 66 per cent in ticket prices.

Mr. Singh further said that managing a system as large and complex as the Delhi Metro would not be feasible in the long run if fares were not revised periodically.

“Increases in fare prices is important in the light of rising input costs,” he said.

Asked if a tough stand was required on his part to negotiate the politics over raising ticket prices, the DMRC chief said the process was already on and the Metro’s suggestions had also been factored into.

“There is no need for any hard talk. The process is on. The recommendations of the fare revision committee need to be implemented. We hope that happens,” he said.

The panel has recommended that the lowest fare be increased to Rs.10 from Rs.8, and the maximum fare to Rs.50 from Rs.30.

The Delhi government had recently approved a five-year extension to Mr. Singh, who had taken over as the DMRC Managing Director in 2012.

The decision, however, will be put before the Urban Development Ministry, as the latter and the Delhi government have a 50-50 partnership in the DMRC. —PTI