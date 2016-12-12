DMRC’s 200th puppet show

more-in

On Sunday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) added another feather to its cap by organising its 200th puppet show in the NCR.

The DMRC has been organising puppet shows at government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas as well as private schools for over 50,000 children across the age group of 10-14 years and above since July 2015 as part of its social outreach and CSR campaign. “These shows are organised at all depots and residential colonies of the DMRC network, in addition to schools, to spread awareness about travelling etiquette,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

Disciplined commuters

“The initiative seeks to create a group of disciplined metro commuters,” the spokesperson added. The 15-minute puppet shows are organised free of cost at schools. Puppeteers from the Capital’s Kathputli Colony perform at these shows.

The Delhi Metro has also established a museum at Patel Chowk metro station to connect better with children, the spokesperson said.