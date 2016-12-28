DJB launches ‘cashless’ payment options

more-in

Residents will now be able to pay their water and sewer bills via credit/debit cards and e-wallets, with the Delhi Jal Board launching its “cashless” payment options on Tuesday.

Its 38 zonal revenue offices will now be equipped with point of sale machines to enable card payments for water, sewer, treated effluent and sludge charges.



The DJB said it had also procured a QR code for Paytm payments. However, it said users should only use the code to transfer payments and not mobile numbers. “To create awareness about the use of Paytm to pay bills, volunteers will be available at all DJB ZROs to educate and assist consumers,” the DJB said.

Consumers will still be able to pay their bills via DJB’s app, mSeva, cheques and demand drafts as earlier.