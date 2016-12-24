DDCA row: order reserved on AAP leaders’ plea

more-in

A Delhi court has reserved order on a joint application moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders seeking permission to address arguments at the stage of framing of notice in a defamation case filed against them by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The Union Minister had filed the case against the Chief Minister and the AAP leaders for allegedly defaming him and his family by accusing him of taking illegal pecuniary benefits from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) when he was heading it.

Counsel for Mr. Jaitley, Sidharth Luthra and Manoj Taneja, submitted before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass that there was a settled law in a summons case that the court had no option but to frame notice against the accused.

The counsel for the AAP leaders, however, argued that his clients had the right to be heard before the framing of notice.

Later, Mr. Dass reserved the order for January 18.